Lake View Funeral Home
1458 West Belmont Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 472-6300
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Lake View Funeral Home
1458 West Belmont Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
William J. Rotolo, 67, of Chicago, passed away November 16, 2019. Beloved father of Patrick Gibbons and Sean & Jenna Rotolo; loyal brother of Diane Reeves, Gail (Don) Forlani and Jay Rotolo; cherished son of Angeline Rotolo; preceded in death by his beloved father Guglielmo "Bill Sr.," cousin John A. Valentino, aunt Caroline C. Valentino and niece Cindy Gaskill; treasured uncle and cousin of many. Visitation Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Lakeview Funeral Home, 1458 W. Belmont Ave. Chicago, IL 60657. Info (773)472-6300 www.lakeviewfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 20, 2019
