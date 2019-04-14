|
It is with great sadness that the family announces his passing, on Feb 24, 2019 in Arizona. Bill was born in Reading PA, August 21, 1940. He resided in Libertyville, IL and most recently Lake Forest, for the past 50 years. He was the beloved husband of Diane Candeli Schlemm, proud and loving father of William (Laura) J. Schlemm Jr., Susan(Denis) Bruns, Brian(Ashlee)Schlemm, and Eric Schlemm. Fond grandfather to Ben Bruns, Rob Schlemm, Griffin Bruns, Jackie Schlemm, Lily Bruns, Max Schlemm and Grace Schlemm. "Big" brother to James and Charles. Uncle to Tyler Schlemm. He was a graduate of Virginia Tech and remained a devout "HOKIE" fan. Bill enjoyed a career in sales and marketing. He passionately enjoyed and studied the game of golf for 50 years (and Texas Hold 'em). Services were private. Memorial contributions to the would be appreciated. AMEN!
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 14, 2019