William J. Spellman
William J. "Bill" Spellman, age 98, passed away on July 12th in his Orland Park home. Beloved husband for 69 years of Ellen, nee Schuetz, the bedrock of his long and happy life. Preceded in death by his beloved parents Thomas and Helen (nee Roche) Spellman. Loving father of Gail Ball (Garry), Lynn White (Lance), Leslie Wise (Mark), and Jill Wisniewski (Gary). Proud grandfather of Matthew (the late), Eric, Jessica, Ryan, Jacob, Craig, Catherine, Steven, Lauren, and Marc. Great grandfather of six. Dear brother of Agnes (late Paul) and preceded in death by his beloved siblings and spouses Thomas (Mary), Mary (Dominic), Jack (Patricia), Helen (Andy), and David (Dolores). Fond uncle and great uncle of many cherished nieces and nephews. Bill devoted his life to time spent with family and friends, love of home, and service to his country. He retired from the Electro-Motive Division of GM in LaGrange, IL after a successful 40+ year career. Bill served his country during WWII as a U.S. Marine 1943-46, in the 5th AMPH TRAC BN "Alligator Marines." Battles included: Saipan, Tinian, and Iwo Jima. Bill enjoyed over 37 years of retirement. His legacy of love of family and friends will be carried on by those he touched. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Wounded Warrior Project or your local VFW. A memorial luncheon will be held at a later date. Visit colonialchapel.com where condolences may be left. 708-532-5400



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
