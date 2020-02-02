Chicago Tribune Obituaries
William J. Straff, age 89, WWII U.S. Army Veteran – 16th Inf. Regt; at rest January 28, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Rosalyn Straff for 56 years. Loving father of the late Craig Straff. Dear son of the late William and Helen Straff. Cherished brother of Helen F. Straff. Fond uncle of Audry (Andrew) Kupczak, the late Rich Kastner, Thomas (Regina) Janito, Gail Wolf, Gloria (Stan) Fusion and Tina (David) Holcombe. Great-uncle of Christopher, Anthony, Ricky, Sara and Alex Janito, Nicholas Wolf, Alfred Nova, John and Joe Castle. Great-great uncle of Canaan Robinson, Reid Janito and Charlotte Janito.

Bill received the WWII Victory Medal, European Campaign, WWII occupation, Good Conduct and Presidential Citation Medals for his service to our Country. Bill retired as Deputy Chief, Berwyn Fire Department in 1993 after 35 years of dedicated service. He was a proud member of the Berwyn American Legion Post 422 and the Berwyn Firefighters Local 506. Visitation Friday February 7th from 3:00 pm until time of funeral service 7:00 pm at Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. 2921 S. Harlem Ave. Berwyn. Saturday February 8th there will be a procession leaving the funeral home at 10:30 am for the interment at Woodlawn Cemetery 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Berwyn Firefighters local 506, P.O. Box 411, Berwyn, IL 60402 would be appreciated. Service information: 708-484-4111 or adolfservices.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 2, 2020
