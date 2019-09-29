Home

Prince of Peace Lutheran Chr
2600 75th St
Woodridge, IL 60517
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
2600 W 75th St
Woodridge, IL
William J. Tarczon Obituary
75, of Woodridge. Loving husband of 53 years to Stephanie (nee Stefancic). Cherished father to William C. (Leanne), Wendy (Steven Guenin), and Scott. Proud Papa to Connor, Jacob, Zachary, Jordyn, and Noah. Uncle and Great Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Memorial Service 10/12/19, 11am, Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 2600 W 75th St, Woodridge, 60517. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 29, 2019
