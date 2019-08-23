|
|
William J Thomas Sr Beloved husband of the late Sylvia. Loving father of Diane (Don) Weaver, the late Eileen Batholomeus, William (the late Anita), Michael (Carmen), Edward (Amy) and Robert. Dearest grandfather and great-grandfather of many. Fond uncle to many nieces and nephews. World War II Army veteran who fought in the Pacific Theater. Visitation Sunday 3:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home 9568 Belmont Ave. Franklin Park. Funeral Monday St. Hubert Church 729 Grand Canyon St. Hoffman Estates lying in state from 10:00 A.M. to time of Mass at 11:00 A.M.. Interment STS. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery Strasburg, ND.. For info 847-678-1950 or www.sax-tiedemann.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 23, 2019