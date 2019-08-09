|
William J. "Bill" Travers, age 90, of Washington, D.C., died Sunday, August 4, at the Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington. He was born in 1928 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Thomas and Margaret Griffin Travers. Bill married the love of his life, Geraldine T. "Gerrie" Lis, in 1951 and remained her devoted husband until her passing in 2003. In 2009 he married Elaine L. Burnham of Chicago, enjoying happy times together until her death in 2015. Bill was a Vietnam and Korean War veteran and retiree from the United States Air Force, where he achieved the rank of Senior Master Sergeant. After leaving the Air Force, Bill spent much of his career in the construction industry, where he played crucial roles in the completion of many large government projects. In retirement Bill was known for his service to his fellow senior citizens, both as a driver and as a source of vital information. In his years at the Armed Forces Retirement Home, Bill formed strong friendships. Survivors include his children: Rev. Patrick J. Travers of Ketchikan, AK; William J. Travers Jr. and wife Cherry of Kansas City, MO; John T. Travers and wife Carrie of Lake Forest, IL; Thomas J. Travers and wife Allison of Annapolis, MD; Lisa M. Heinz and husband John of Aurora, IL; and Lynn T. Pritchard and husband Ian of Shorewood, WI. He is also survived by three grandchildren: Tatum Travers and Woody Travers, both of Chicago, IL, and Micki Stacey and husband Xavier of Lake Oswego, OR, who are the parents of Bill's two great-grandchildren, Jack and CJ. He is also survived by fond nephews and nieces who are the children of his deceased older brothers James and Thomas. He is also survived by the fond children and grandchildren of Elaine L. Burnham. All who knew him will miss him. Visitation will begin Sunday, August 11, at 4 p.m. at Sisco Funeral Chapel in Springdale, AR, with recitation of the Rosary following at 6 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will take place Monday, August 12, at 10 a.m. at St. Raphael's Catholic Church in Springdale with Rev. Patrick J. Travers officiating. Interment will be at Fayetteville National Cemetery.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Aug. 9 to Aug. 12, 2019