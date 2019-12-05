Home

Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
410 E Belvidere Rd
Grayslake, IL 60030
(847) 223-8122
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
410 E Belvidere Rd
Grayslake, IL 60030
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gilbert Catholic Church
301 E. Belvidere Rd
Grayslake, IL
William J. Vance Jr. Obituary
William "Bill" J. Vance Jr., 86, a resident of Grayslake, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Sedgebrook in Lincolnshire, IL. He was born January 13, 1933 in Chicago, IL to William and Ruth Vance. Bill worked as an electrical engineer for Hewlett Packard for over 25 years, was a devoted Catholic, and was a veteran of the US Army. Bill was a devoted husband of 58 years to Anne Vance, a loving father to Eilleen (Joseph) Kerby, Bill (Amy) Vance, Michael Vance, Suzanne Vance, Theresa (Chris) Manley, Annemarie Vance, and Karyn (Greg) Formica, and a beloved grandfather to 14 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Joseph Vance, and his grandson Joseph Vance. A visitation is scheduled for Friday, December 6, 2019 from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium 410 E. Belvidere Rd. Grayslake, IL 60030. The funeral mass is scheduled for Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Gilbert Catholic Church 301 E. Belvidere Rd. Grayslake, IL 60030. Interment will be held after the services at Ascension Catholic Cemetery in Libertyville, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to . For more information please contact (847)223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 5, 2019
