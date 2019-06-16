|
|
Galle , William Jacob 'Bill' age 97, resident of Park Forest for 64 years, passed away peacefully, at home, 05/26/2019, surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of the late Geraldine M nee Sey-Burgauer. Loving Father of Patricia (the late James) Bingham, William K (Linda) Galle, Deborah (Scott) Russell, Robert (Cherie) Galle , Alan (Susan) Galle, and the late Carol (William) Toth. Brothers Kurt R, of Seattle, WA and Edward L, of St Paul, MN. 14 Grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. Born, Dodge City KS, 09/29/1921. U.S. Navy WWII Veteran, Lt JG. Lifetime member of the VFW. He was a Founding member of the Park Forest Symphony Orchestra. He enjoyed volunteering in many local organizations including Assistant Commissioner of The Boy Scouts Calumet Counsel, Park Forest Senior Commissioner, Community Nutrition Network and Senior Center, Past President of Toastmasters, American Society of Quality Control and on the Board of the local AARP. Celebration of life at Lain-Sullivan Funeral Home 50 Westwood Dr. Park Forest, IL Friday 06/21/2019 beginning 9:30 am. with service at 10 am. Internment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 1 pm. Contributions to the , or s Project would be appreciated. For more information or to express your condolences visit www.lain-sullivan.com or 708-747-3700 Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 16, 2019