William James Kelley, Sr, fondly called Kelley, was born March 20, 1943, in Jackson, Mississippi. In 1946, his loving parents Percy and Louise brought him to the southside of Chicago, IL, (Bronzeville area). Kelley was called home on the morning of October 30, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife Gwendolyn and their children and his beloved sister Jackie; his son Jaime Bell; special daughter Lolita Jones; Brother-in-law Gordon Andrews; his Aunts, Virginia Woodard and Lorraine Hays.Due to the restrictions imposed by the State of Illinois because of the COVID-19 virus, a private Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2020.Memorial contributions can be made to:Chicago Youth Centers | Where Possibility Lives