Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Klug
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William James Klug


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William James Klug Obituary
William James Klug died at home in Aurora on August 3, 2019. He was born in Hays, Kansas on August 19, 1927. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gus and Mary (Eberle) Klug; his wife Marjorie (Manning) Klug; and their son, Michael Klug. He is survived by his children, Mary Morley, James (Sharon) Klug, William G Klug; twelve grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren. Bill was an avid fisherman. He was proud of his military service during World War II and the Korean Conflict and served in the Merchant Marines, the US Army, and the Marine Corps. He will be cremated and interred at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.