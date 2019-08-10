|
William James Klug died at home in Aurora on August 3, 2019. He was born in Hays, Kansas on August 19, 1927. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gus and Mary (Eberle) Klug; his wife Marjorie (Manning) Klug; and their son, Michael Klug. He is survived by his children, Mary Morley, James (Sharon) Klug, William G Klug; twelve grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren. Bill was an avid fisherman. He was proud of his military service during World War II and the Korean Conflict and served in the Merchant Marines, the US Army, and the Marine Corps. He will be cremated and interred at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 10, 2019