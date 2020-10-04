William James Lahey, age 85, of Chicago IL. Beloved husband to Donna nee Carroll for 58 wonderful years. Devoted father to William (Lisa) Lahey, Kristin Lahey, Sharon (Jerry) Kennedy, and Tricia (the late Matthew) Switski. Cherished grandfather to Gavin, Megan, James, Maeve, Kane, Elin, Baylie, Cole, and Trey. Loving brother to Mary, the late George, the late Jack, and the late Jean. Dear uncle to many nieces and nephews. William was a proud Chicago Police Officer for over 40 years. He was loved and will be missed by many.A visitation will be held Tuesday, October 6, at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home 6150 N. Cicero Ave. Chicago IL. from 4:00-8:00PM. A mass will be held at Saint Mary of the Woods Parish, 7033 N Moselle Ave, Chicago, IL 60646 on Wednesday, at 10:30AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The American Cancer Society
, PO Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or www.cancer.org
For more information please call 773-736-3833.