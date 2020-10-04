1/1
William James Lahey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William James Lahey, age 85, of Chicago IL. Beloved husband to Donna nee Carroll for 58 wonderful years. Devoted father to William (Lisa) Lahey, Kristin Lahey, Sharon (Jerry) Kennedy, and Tricia (the late Matthew) Switski. Cherished grandfather to Gavin, Megan, James, Maeve, Kane, Elin, Baylie, Cole, and Trey. Loving brother to Mary, the late George, the late Jack, and the late Jean. Dear uncle to many nieces and nephews. William was a proud Chicago Police Officer for over 40 years. He was loved and will be missed by many.A visitation will be held Tuesday, October 6, at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home 6150 N. Cicero Ave. Chicago IL. from 4:00-8:00PM. A mass will be held at Saint Mary of the Woods Parish, 7033 N Moselle Ave, Chicago, IL 60646 on Wednesday, at 10:30AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or www.cancer.org For more information please call 773-736-3833.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Chicago Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
7
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Saint Mary of the Woods Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Corcoran Chicago Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 736-3833
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved