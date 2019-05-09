|
William J O'Leary, 73, died May 3 after a brief illness. Beloved son of the late William J and Ann Kuvik O'Leary; loving father of the late Susan O'Leary, and of Maura and Margaret O'Leary. Doting grandfather to Devin and Catherine O'Leary; Nathan and Cameron Lee; and Brendan and Fiona O'Leary Bradford. Cherished brother of the late Diane O'Connor; Judith and Daniel Brearley; Marilyn O'Leary; and Susan Holm; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Services will be held on Saturday, May 11, at Cooney Funeral Home, 3918 W. Irving Park, Chicago, IL 60618. Visitation from noon to 3 p.m. Services from 3 to 4 p.m. 773-588-5850.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 9, 2019