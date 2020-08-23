74, of Highland Park, IL passed away at his home after a lengthy illness on August 6, 2020. Bill was born in DuBois, PA on January 15, 1946 to the late Frank and Henrietta Phillips. He graduated from DuBois Central Catholic High School and prior to joining the U.S. Army, he was a firefighter with Goodwill Hose Company #5 in DuBois,PA. While in the Army and proudly serving his country, Bill enjoyed being stationed in New Mexico and Germany as well as meeting new people from all over the world. Toward the end of his military service, he met the love of his life, Ramona Ladurini near Fort Sheridan. Bill went on to graduate from the University of Illinois-Chicago and continued his business studies while receiving a Masters Degree from Northwestern University. He and his wife of 50 years Ramona settled in Deerfield, IL where they raised two children, Nicholas and Michael. After a successful career at IBM, Bill founded Trilogy Consulting in 1982. Trilogy was a national computer consulting firm with an emphasis in the Pharmaceutical and Healthcare fields. After leading Trilogy's rapid growth as President for many years, Bill and his partner, Ferdinando Ladurini (brother-in-law) sold Trilogy in 1998. In retirement, Bill and his family built a home in Highland Park where he enjoyed spending time with family and reading. He continued with his love of traveling and liked to spend the winter months at their Naples, Florida home.



Beloved husband of Ramona, loving father of Michael and the late Nicholas, dear brother of Lorraine (Paul) Williams, Shirley (Dave) Stofka, Frank Phillips and the late Beverly Phillips, his brother in law the late Ferdinando (late Marie) Ladurini and fond uncle and great uncle to many. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. For info: SEGUIN & SYMONDS FUNERAL HOME (847) 432-3878





