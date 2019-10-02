|
William (Bill) Jennings 9/16/19-8/2/19. Bill was a denizen of the Billy Goat tavern. A denizen, Sam always said he came with the place. Bill had a career that spanned from Photography, doorman, Limo Driver. Bill served in the Navy in the Vietnam conflict taking photos on ships with planes, helicopters landing, taking off. The Navy taught him a lot. He went on to have a well know Commercial Photographer with studios in the Famous Tree Studios. He worked tirelessly for the chicago Historical society with their Photo collection remembers the greatest bartender of all time Jeff McGill, who helped with this project.The business changed and Bill took a job as a doorman at a Hotel until he found a job as a limo driver, Bill Sianos remembers fondly Bill driving the family to events. Unfortunately Bill fell on hard times. The Sianis family, friends tried hard to get him help, but Bill was a individual who was determined to have another High Life, especially if you were buying. His friends will Gather at his favorite place in the world, the Billy Goat, on 10/6/19. 10am-12pm. We have several events planned for the day and we want everyone to join us. You can contact me through Facebook, Chris Golden.https://www.facebook.com/mrschouhers.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 2, 2019