Age 74, Lincolnshire, IL Preceded in death by parents: Rita & Fabian Buckman and siblings: Catherine, Elizabeth, & Thomas Buckman, Mary Jo Dwyer, Nancy Deniston. Survived by brothers: James (Mary Beth), Richard (Susan), Robert (Mary), Michael (Theresa) Buckman and sisters: Dorothy Buckman (Lloyd Scott), Theresa Buckman (Robert Schick), Rita (Mark) Winters. Known for his sense of humor, Bill was the beloved brother, uncle, great uncle, cousin and friend to a family of hundreds who mourn his passing. We are most grateful to his numerous friends and the devoted staff members at Warren Barr (Melbourne) Home in Lincolnshire. Services planned in April. Memorials may be directed to the Max Burnell Scholarship Fund, 7650 South County Line Road, Burr Ridge, IL 60527.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 15, 2020
