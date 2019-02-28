William John Marshall Jr. M.D., age 92, of Plainfield formerly of Flossmoor and the South Shore Area. Navy Veteran of WWII. Beloved husband of Mary Marshall nee McCarthy. Loving father of the late William Marshall III, Mary Lenore Marshall, late Joseph Anthony Marshall and Geraldine Ann Marshall. Cherished grandfather of William John Marshall IV, Ashley Lenore Marshall, Charles Ellis Marshall III, Michelle Marie Marshall, Matthew McCarthy Marshall, Sarah Jane Marshall, Katie Marie Marshall, Nicole Mary Bodie and Bridget Marie Bodie. Great grandfather of David Alan Mukenschnable and Seamus Joseph Daly. Devoted and loving companion of Barbara Linsner. Dear brother of the late Patricia Hickey. Brother-in-law, uncle, colleague and friend to many. Graduate of Mt. Carmel High School and Notre Dame University and the Loyola Stritch School of Medicine. Dr. Marshall was an Intern and served his residency at Cook County Hospital then was a member of the Medical Staff at South Shore Hospital, Ingalls Memorial Hospital, St. James Hospital, Mercy Hospital and Morris Hospital. Visitation and Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday from 10 am until the time of Mass at 11 am at the Infant Jesus of Prague Church, 1330 Douglas Ave. in Flossmoor. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Alsip. In Lieu of flowers memorials to the Jennifer S. Fallick Cancer Support Center in Homewood. For additional information contact 708-798-5300 or tews-ryanfh.com. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary