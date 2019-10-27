|
Businessman, musician, seminarian, scuba diver, photographer, world traveler, family man - Bill did it all! Born in Chicago on July 24, 1928, the first son of William and Josephine (Gebhardt) Arzbaecher. Raised in the Depression, he became a top student and trumpet player. He studied business and music at Notre Dame, where he was first chair in the band. Called by God, Bill entered the seminary, leaving after three years to become a husband and father. He married Mary Devitt, his lifelong friend, with whom he had five daughters and a son (and a large Rottweiler). He helped his father and brothers build a successful folding carton manufacturer, Reliable Packaging Corporation, where he served as an executive for over forty years. He became an expert scuba diver and underwater photographer, and went on diving adventures all over the world, sharing many with his children, most often in his beloved Cozumel. Bill married a second time, to Jolita Leonas, with whom he shared many happy years, before retiring as a bachelor in Scottsdale and Sacramento. He beat the Big C twice, and lived to 91, all while staying young at heart. Bill left this world on October 10, 2019. He is survived by his six children, his six grandchildren, his brother and two sisters, many cousins, in-laws, nieces, and nephews, and many dear friends. "It's all about the love," Bill used to say. Indeed it is. We love you, Dad, and we will remember you with love and gratitude for the rest of our days. Celebrations of Bill's life in both Sacramento and Chicago are being planned. Please visit Legacy.com for further information. Those wishing to honor Bill's memory can do so by way of gift to JDRF or the International Rescue Committee.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 27, 2019