William "Bill" Bressie, 85, of Mount Prospect, IL died peacefully at his home on August 5, 2020. He was born November 24, 1934 in Chicago, IL to Joseph J. and Irene C. (Reis) Bressie. Bill enjoyed exploring nature and the outdoors and was at his happiest while camping, fishing or golfing. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Juel (Ryan); children Catherine M., William A. (Fiona) and Christine A. (Charles) Carlborg; grandchildren Yvonne L. (Joseph) Crowell and Joseph W. (Cailee) Carlborg; great granddaughter Haven G. Crowell. Also survived by his sister Arleen (Howard) Rosen; fond brother-in-law of Mary J. (D. Robert) Alexander, James J. (Connie) Ryan, Nora (James) Hilliard, Sheila Demetrio, and many nieces and nephews.
Bill was a member of the Chicago Typographical Union #16 for over sixty years.
Visitation Saturday, August 15, 2020, 9:30 a.m. until time of the Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. at Saint Alphonsus Ligouri Church, 411 N. Wheeling Road, Prospect Heights, IL 60070.
Due to COVID 19, social distancing and masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Catholic Charities, 721 North LaSalle Street, 4th Floor, Chicago, IL, 60654.
Info: 847-675-1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com
