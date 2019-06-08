|
|
William Joseph Frost, Ret. CPD, age 90; Beloved husband of the late Lorraine Frost (nee Erdman); loving father of Kathleen (Don) Kruse, William (Cheryl) Frost, Karen (Joe) Whirity, Mary Ellen (Adrian) Ciesla, Michael (the late Darlene) Frost, and the late Robert "Bobby" Frost; proud grandfather of David (Beth) Kruse, Shannon (Joseph) Loscudo, Kristen (Eamonn) Ryan, Ryan Frost, and Matthew Frost, Jill (Patrick) Deenihan, Marie (Thomas) Livatino, Kevin (Carlye) Whirity, and Patrick Whirity, Adam (Laurie) Shears, Lauren (Sam) Stull, and Colleen, Kara, and Emily Frost; cherished great-grandfather to many; loving brother of the late Thomas (the late Frances) Frost; cherished brother-in-law of Charles (Marlene) Erdman; fond uncle, cousin, and friend of many. Visitation will be Sunday, June 9th, from 3:00pm to 9:00pm at Blake Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 W. 103rd St, Oak Lawn. Prayers will be said Monday, June 10th at 8:45am at the funeral home and proceed to St. Christina Church, 11005 S. Homan Ave, Chicago, for funeral mass at 9:30am. Interment St. Mary Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in the name of Lorraine Frost to the Greater Illinois Chapter, 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631. Funeral info 708-636-1193 or www.blakelamboaklawn.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from June 8 to June 9, 2019