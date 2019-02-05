William Joseph McDonnell (Bill) passed away on February 2, 2019 at the age of 83. A Retired 65 year IBEW Local 134 member, and US Army Veteran. Beloved Husband of 26 years to Anne McDonnell. Loving Father of Shawn (Renee) McDonnell, Suzette (Todd) Hale, Michael (Michelle) Lombardo, and Scott McDonnell. Cherished Grandfather of Dakota Drew, Jacob McDonnell, Olivia and Ryan Hale, Michael and Marissa Lombardo and Danielle, Andrina, and Carly McDonnell. Loving Brother of Mary Baldinelli and Joanne (James) Backus. Proud Uncle and Great Uncle of many nieces and nephews. He enjoyed his breakfasts with "the boys" and spending time with his family in the Chicagoland area, as well as in Colorado and Florida. Bill was known for his selfless generosity and love of animals. He will forever rest with his "Best Friend" Hans. Visitation will be Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 3-9 pm at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home (4727 W. 103rd Street; Oak Lawn, IL 60453) Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, February 8, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church (8000 S. Linder Ave.; Burbank, IL 60459). Burial will be in Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary