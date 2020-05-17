William Joseph O'Neill, age 77, of Chicago, IL, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Illinois Masonic Medical Center in Chicago.
Bill was born March 17, 1946 to the jubilation of his Irish father. He was the son of Leo and Geraldine (Moomey) O'Neill. He married the love of his life, Anne Marie (Mulkerin) O'Neill on December 27, 1981. Anne preceded him in death. His beloved dog, Spot, will be cared for by the family.
He was a longtime employee of the Illinois State Board of Education, ending his career working as an administrator for the American Academy of Dermatology. He was active in his Catholic faith, attending St. Ida Catholic Church.
It is difficult to find words to express the impact he made on the lives of his many nieces and nephews as he was always quick to invest his time, as well as his treasure, and was very influential in the lives of everyone he touched.
Cremation was accorded per his wishes, and he will be buried in a private graveside service next to his wife at Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Mt. Auburn, IL. A Celebration of his life is tentatively scheduled for the fall for all friends and family to take part in a funeral mass, and then enjoy some laughs and tears, reminiscing a life well-lived.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Easterseals, 141 W. Jackson Blvd, Suite 1400 A, Chicago, IL 60604, or Misericordia Heart of Mercy, 6300 North Ridge Ave., Chicago, IL 60660.
Kalmer Memorial Services in Lebanon, IL is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.