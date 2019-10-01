|
William Joseph Pross passed away September 19th of complications from a life well lived. Born Jan 8th, 1936 in Philadelphia to Earl and Lillian. He signed up with the 101st Airborne in the late '50s and often bragged that he went in as a Corporal but left as a Private on account of many demerits so happily earned. Graduated from Penn State in 1961 with a degree in electrical engineering. Married Happy Tomson in 1963. Joined IBM in 1964, winning multiple Golden Circle awards for outstanding salesmanship. Later in his career, Bill committed himself to a variety of tech start-ups, always looking to make a difference. In addition to family, friends, and conversation, Bill loved his dogs, family vacations, globe-trotting with his wife, driving convertibles, and military history.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 56 years (Happy), devoted sons (Will and Clint), adoring daughter-in-law (Amy), grateful grandchildren (Parker and Josephine), his dog Weezie, and many exceptional friends. He is missed by all who were lucky enough to know him. A private memorial will be held in late October. In lieu of condolences, send joy. If donations are to be made in his name, please send them to the Horse Protective Association of Florida at 20690 NW 130th Ave Micanopy FL or TriCity Family Services at 1120 Randall Ct Geneva IL.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 1, 2019