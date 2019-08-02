|
William Joseph Zrnchik III. On July 29, 2019 William Zrnchik III, son of Caroline (nee Sherly) Powell and William Zrnchik II, passed away in Lexington, Kentucky at the age of 25. He was born March 7, 1994 in Grand Forks AFB, ND.
William is survived by his grandparents: John and Carrie Sherly, Toni Sue and Gary "Sparky" Harper, and Bill and Lisa Zrnchik; siblings: Haley, Alannah (CO), Noah, Abigal, and Ashleigh (CA); aunts and uncles: Ben Zrnchik, Carolyn (Frank) Cantele, Wayne (Denise) Kubek, Mark (Maggie) Sherly, Linda Sherly, Cindy (Aldo) Sulli, Marijo (Mike) Huetten, Matt (Jennifer) Sherly, Sue Sherly, Loralyn Laich, Glen (Sue) Kubek, Janice (Mark) Vranicar, and Lynette (Mike) Cremerius, and an endless amount of cousins.
Will had a full and fun life where he laughed loud and often with family and friends. He loved watching football with his uncle while eating Buona Beef from Chicago. He loved his computers, whether it was building them or working out a new program. He was loved by many, will be missed by all and taken from us much too soon. He will be a star in the sky that twinkles the brightest, he will always smile down upon all that knew and loved him.
Memorial Visitation Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 1:00 pm until time of service at 3:30 pm at the Elmwood Funeral Chapel 11300 W. 97th Ln. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) St. John. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 2, 2019