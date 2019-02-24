Home

William Joyce Obituary
Age 75 Ret. C.P.D. Beloved husband of 49 years to Janet (nee Dehn).Devoted father of the late William, Bryan and Brenden (Dana) Joyce. Proud Papa of Joseph, Kelsey, Ellie and Addi. Loving brother of Myles (Patty), Tom (Laura) Joyce and the late Maureen (Thomas) Fuller. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday 3 -9 p.m. Funeral Service Wednesday 11:00 a.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers donations to LOSS c/o Catholic Charities 721 N. LaSalle Chicago, IL. 60654 would be appreciated.www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2019
