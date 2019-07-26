Home

Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of St. James
Sag Bridge, IL
WILLIAM K. CHANNELL Obituary
WILLIAM K. CHANNELL, beloved husband of Gloria Nowaczyk (nee Coble); loving father of Bill Channell; fond step dad of Alan (Nina) & Daniel (Diane) Nowaczyk; dearest grandpa of Matthew & Mia Channell, Lauren, Clayton, Anna, Dana, Carly, Catherine, Paul & Kelly Nowaczyk; dear brother of the late Ronald L. & the late Robert D. Channell; fond uncle & great uncle of many nieces & nephews. Visitation Sunday, July 28, 2019, 2-8 p.m. at Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd., 8999 S. Archer Ave, Willow Springs. Funeral Monday, July 29, 2019 from the funeral home to the Church of St. James at Sag Bridge. Mass 10 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. (708) 839.8999 or www.ZarzyckiManorChapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 26, 2019
