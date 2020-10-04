William K. Platt, M.D. "Doc", 85, of Lake Forest, IL died September 20, 2020. He is survived by his four children, Dr. Lawrence W. (Dr. Michelle S.) Platt, Roger F. (Elizabeth B.) Platt, Elizabeth T. Platt, and Kenneth A. (Stevie C.) Platt; seven grandchildren, Ryan, Carol, Owen, Anna, Kyle, Andi, & William; and many nieces & nephews. He is preceded in death by his wives Pamela Stratton (2012) and Margaret Carol Fuller (1965); his siblings, Robert, Jack, & James Platt and his parents John H. & Arlene Platt. A complete obituary can be found at www.RTfunerals.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Northwestern University www.northwestern.edu/giving
or to the Chicago Zoological Society's Brookfield Zoo www.czs.org/Brookfield-Zoo/Donate
. A private memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 20, 2020 in Lake Forest. Due to covid-19 restrictions, the family asks that friends please join the service via livestream at www.chslf.org/williamplatt
. For more information, please contact Reuland & Turnbough Funeral Directors of Lake Forest www.RTfunerals.com
or (847) 234-9649.