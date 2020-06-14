William Karrys
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William was born and raised in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the son of Greek Immigrants, George and Calliope. After graduating high school, he attended and graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a degree in Engineering. His studies were interrupted by his service in the U.S. Navy during World War II, serving in the Pacific Theatre. In 1956 he married Effie Tarachas and moved to Chicago, Illinois. His wife Effie died in August of 2000. He worked most of his career as one of the principles of Pollak and Skan, a consulting engineering firm that he eventually bought. Upon selling his company, he was soon involved with another venture, Visium Resources to which he kept an interest until his 96th birthday. He is survived by his three children Kathryn, George, and Michael. He has eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren with two more due soon.

Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DONNELLAN FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICES
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 11, 2020
I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the family. May you find comfort in our heavenly father to carry you all during this challenging time. 1 Peter 5: 6,7
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved