William Karrys

William was born and raised in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the son of Greek Immigrants, George and Calliope. After graduating high school, he attended and graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a degree in Engineering. His studies were interrupted by his service in the U.S. Navy during World War II, serving in the Pacific Theatre. In 1956 he married Effie Tarachas and moved to Chicago, Illinois. His wife Effie died in August of 2000. He worked most of his career as one of the principles of Pollak and Skan, a consulting engineering firm that he eventually bought. Upon selling his company, he was soon involved with another venture, Visium Resources to which he kept an interest until his 96th birthday. He is survived by his three children Kathryn, George, and Michael. He has eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren with two more due soon.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.