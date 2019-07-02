|
|
William Kenneth Dernell passed peacefully at the age of 97 on June 27th in Viola, Idaho. Born in Chicago to William and Pearl Dernell. Proceeded in passing by his younger siblings Doris Haight and Richard Dernell. He married his wife Doris Mae Zimmerman on April 16th 1955, who passed April 1st 2012. William was partial owner and operator of Fork Lift Truck Service in Franklin Park, IL with two business partners for 25 years. He lived with his wife and children in Barrington, IL for 30 years before retiring to Colorado and later to Idaho. He is survived by his 3 children; Kathy Lee, William Scott (wife Nancy) and Mark Jeffery Dernell (wife Nina), grandchildren Jim (wife Pam) and Carl (wife Elizabeth), Brandon and Mitchell Dernell. He also enjoyed 3 great grandchildren; Justin, Emmet, and Jaina, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was loved and admired by many and will be greatly missed
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 2, 2019