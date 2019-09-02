|
William Kevin Savage Jr., 68, was called to eternal life on Saturday August 31, 2019. He was born in Chicago on February 11, 1951, the son of William and Lenore (nee Burns) Savage. Bill was united in marriage to the former Cynthia M. Beres on August 17, 1985. He was part of the initial group of teachers who opened Gregory Middle School in Naperville, IL and continued teaching Project Arrow mathematics and social science there for more than 25 years before retiring. He treasured his time educating and encouraging young people in his career as a teacher and and also as a Boy Scout leader for Boy Scout Troop 507 based at St. Margaret Mary Parish. Bill leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Cynthia, his children William K. III (Lisa) of Bolingbrook, IL, Theodore L. of Madison WI, Cara J. of Barneveld, WI and Peter W. of Lisle, IL; one grandson William D; his sisters Noreen (Patrick) Somers, their children Maura, Kathleen, Patrick, Beth and Colleen; Christina Corbett, her children Chuck, Mary Ann, Ed and Liz; Mary Conley, her children Michael, Katie, Sean, Kevin, Robert and Sarah; Michele Savage (Robert Signorelli), their children Kathleen, Bob and Lenore; Kathleen (Lee) Catalano, their children Christina, Colleen, Lee and Michael; mother-in-law Lois Beres of Racine, WI, and numerous cousins. Bill is preceded in death by his parents, brother Patrick Savage, father-in-law Warren Beres and brother-in-law Terence Conley. Visitation Tuesday September 3, 2019 from 3-9 P.M. at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home 5015 Lincoln Ave (Rt. 53 & Short St.), Lisle. Funeral Wednesday 9:15 A.M. from the funeral home to St. Margaret Mary Church, Naperville for a 10 A.M. Funeral Mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Info 630-964-9392.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 2, 2019