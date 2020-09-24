William Klein, a longtime resident of Wilmette, Ill., who also spent time living in San Francisco and London, passed away on September 5, 2020 at the age of 70 from injuries sustained in a fall in his home. William, Bill to friends and family, is survived by his nephew Donald (Heidi) Adamek and daughter Jennifer of Canton, Mich., and niece Elizabeth (Don) Ayres of San Diego, Calif. He is predeceased by his sisters Barbara Klein of Tucson, Ariz., Lori Adamek of La Cañada, Calif., and parents William H. Klein and Ruth Klein, nee Goldman, of Wilmette, Ill. Born May 5, 1950, Bill graduated from New Trier High School before heading to Indiana University where he received his bachelor's degree in Linguistics in 1971. After a brief time at the General Theological Seminary in New York, Bill –a lifelong dancer-followed his passion for dance and earned his master's degree in Dance Education from Northwestern University in 1976. Bill's additional interest in computer technology led him to a career in programming where he literally wrote the book on the COBOL computer language. Even though Bill's professional life took him into the computing field, he never lost his love for dancing. While living in San Francisco, Bill became one of the founding fathers of that city's LGBTQ square dancing scene when he helped found the Western Star Dancers. He continued being active in the square-dancing community for the rest of his life as a prominent member of the Chi-Town Squares. Many of his fellow dancers and callers have shared fond memories of learning from Bill at the classes he'd hold in his home. When he wasn't square dancing, computing or yes, sleeping, Bill also enjoyed the theater, especially productions by Music Theater Works in Wilmette. Shortly before his passing, he had the opportunity to enjoy one of the company's outdoor performances, despite the Covid-19 pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, Bill's family is asking for donations to be made to Music Theater Works, St. Augustine's Episcopal Church or the Chi-Town Squares. A small interment ceremony will be held for family and friends in the near future with a larger celebration of life for both Bill and his sister Barbara planned for the post-pandemic future when we can all gather together and hug again.
