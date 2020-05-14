William Kurilo
William Kurilo, age 75, U.S. Army Veteran, passed away in Chicago on Sunday morning, May 10, 2020. Loving father of Kathy Shepard, William Kurilo, Jr., and Anne Solan; cherished grandfather of 7 and great-grandfather of 1. A private Visitation and Funeral Service will be held for the family at Muzyka & Son Funeral Home, 5776 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago. Interment at Elmwood Cemetery. For more information, please call (773) 545-3800.



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
At Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Muzyka & Son Funeral Home
5776 West Lawrence Avenue
Chicago, IL 60630
(773) 545-3800
