It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that the family of William Kutulas announce his sudden passing on Saturday January 11, 2020 in the early morning. He was 75 years of age. William was a loving husband of 44 years to Valerie and a beloved father to Ann (John), Eleni and Costa (Andrea). Papouli was adored by his two wonderful grandchildren William and Mia. William spent his early years in Chicago where he grew up with his parents Gust and Anna who have preceded him in death. Then he moved to the suburbs as he began his new life with his wife and growing family. William was proud to serve his country during the Vietnam War. He never lost his sense of patriotism as his civilian life began. William was a knowledgeable and insightful man who welcomed the opportunity to work hands on. Through his 35-year career in printing with CCH to his later years of retirement working in his workshop, William left a lasting impression with everyone who knew him. To those who knew him best, he was known as "Mr. Fixit." His childhood love of trains never passed, but only grew as his years went on. One of his greatest pleasures in life was visiting the Illinois Railway Museum, where he felt like a kid again. He would carry that love home where he would setup his model railroads for all to enjoy. Everyone who knew him would tell you what a kind hearted man he was. He was a kind man with a big heart. He was always there with a helping hand to all those in need. To all who knew him he was a gentle soul.
Visitation Sunday January 19, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave. Niles, IL 60714. Funeral Monday January 20, 2020 to start at Skaja Terrace Funeral Home at 9:45 am followed by a 10:30 am service at Holy Taxiarhai and Saint Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church, 7373 N. Caldwell Ave. Niles, Illinois 60714. Interment Elmwood Cemetery.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 17, 2020