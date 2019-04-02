Home

Michalik Funeral Home
1056 West Chicago Avenue
Chicago, IL 60642
(312) 421-0936
William L. Conaghan

William L. Conaghan Obituary
William L. Conaghan, age 63. Beloved husband of Eileen; loving father of Sarah; devoted son of the late Helen and the late Gordon Conaghan. William was President and CEO of Bridgeview Bank. Funeral Mass Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at Holy Name Cathedral, 735 N. State St., Chicago, IL 60610. In lieu of flowers donations to The Chicago Lighthouse, 1850 W. Roosevelt Rd., Chicago, IL 60608, www.chicagolighthouse.org. For information 312-421-0936 or www.michalikfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 2, 2019
