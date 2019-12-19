Home

Morizzo Funeral Home
2550 W Hassell Rd
Hoffman Estates, IL 60169
(847) 752-6444
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Morizzo Funeral Home
2550 W Hassell Rd
Hoffman Estates, IL 60169
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Morizzo Funeral Home
2550 W Hassell Rd
Hoffman Estates, IL 60169
Prayer Service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:45 AM
Morizzo Funeral Home
2550 W Hassell Rd
Hoffman Estates, IL 60169
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:30 AM
Queen of the Rosary
750 W. Elk Grove Blvd
Elk Grove Village, IL
Entombment
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery
Palatine, IL
Loving husband of Arlene Devoney; beloved father of Kathleen, Dean, Tia, Joie, William Jr., Edward, Anthony and Dori; cherished grandfather of seventeen. Heaven has gained a superhero and now he is our guardian angel.

Visitation Friday, December 20, 2019 from 3:00 to 9:00 P.M. at Morizzo Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2550 West Hassell Road, (Northeast corner at Barrington Road), Hoffman Estates, Illinois 60169; and Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 9:00 A.M. until time of prayers at 10:45 A.M. proceeding to Queen of the Rosary, 750 W. Elk Grove Blvd, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 for a 11:30 A.M. Mass of Christian burial. Entombment to follow at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine, Illinois.

This Life Tributes page has been created to make it easy for Family and Friends to share memories, photos and videos.

For further information about this funeral; please contact the Morizzo Funeral Directors at 847.752.6444. Arrangements entrusted to Morizzo Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2550 West Hassell Road, (Northeast corner at Barrington Road), Hoffman Estates, Illinois 60169.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 19, 2019
