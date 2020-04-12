|
William L. Eifrig, 91, of Cincinnati, OH, formerly of River Forest, IL & Stevens Point, WI, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020. He practiced law in Illinois & Wisconsin for more than 40 years, focusing on appellate litigation, probate, & estate planning.
He is survived by his wife Gretchen Eifrig; his son Eric Eifrig; his daughters Ellen Rennard & Susan Smith; his grandchildren Emily Klasing, Catherine Eifrig, William F. Eifrig, & Abigail Smith; and his great-grandchildren Julia Klasing & Owen Klasing.
Bill was a loving husband, a caring father, a devoted outdoorsman, and a lifelong fan of the Chicago Cubs. He graduated from Carleton College in 1950 & served as a Naval Officer during the Korean War.
A private family service will be held. Donations may be made to Carleton College, 1 North College Street, Northfield, MN 55057. https://apps.carleton.edu/giving/types/memorial/. www.tpwhite.com
