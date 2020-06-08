William "Bill" L. Gross, age 95. Beloved husband for 70 years to Margaret, nee Rendel; cherished father of Janet Gross and Linda (Don) Elstrom; loving grandmother of Jessica Rosenthal (fiance Jeff Woods); dear brother of the late Esther (Raymond) Chaet; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews; Army veteran of WWII. Services private. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals www.mitzvahfunerals.com
630-MITZVAH 630-648-9824
630-MITZVAH 630-648-9824
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 8, 2020.