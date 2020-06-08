William L. Gross
William "Bill" L. Gross, age 95. Beloved husband for 70 years to Margaret, nee Rendel; cherished father of Janet Gross and Linda (Don) Elstrom; loving grandmother of Jessica Rosenthal (fiance Jeff Woods); dear brother of the late Esther (Raymond) Chaet; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews; Army veteran of WWII. Services private. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals www.mitzvahfunerals.com

630-MITZVAH 630-648-9824



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mitzvah Memorial Funerals
500 Lake Cook Road
Deerfield, IL 60015
630-648-9824
