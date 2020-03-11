|
William L. Klaskin, age 91. Loving brother of Richard (the late Judith) Klaskin. Dear uncle of David (Karin) Klaskin, Karen (fiancé John Morrone) Janatka and Catherine Wolf. Proud great-uncle of Andrew, Jillian, Annabel, Sam, Lily, Jonathan and Katie. Service Thursday 12:30PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd., (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to PAWS Chicago, 1977 N. Clybourn Ave., Chicago, IL 60614, www.pawschicago.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 11, 2020