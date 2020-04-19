Home

Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
William L. "Bill" Mann


1928 - 2020
William L. "Bill" Mann Obituary
William L. "Bill" Mann, age 92, World War II U.S. Navy veteran, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1970, formerly of Springfield, IL and Kansas City, KS, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020 at Edward Hospital in Naperville. He was born February 18, 1928 in Toledo, OH.

Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL. For a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020
