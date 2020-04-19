|
William L. "Bill" Mann, age 92, World War II U.S. Navy veteran, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1970, formerly of Springfield, IL and Kansas City, KS, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020 at Edward Hospital in Naperville. He was born February 18, 1928 in Toledo, OH.
Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL. For a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
