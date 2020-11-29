William L. Neumann went home to be with the Lord on November 26th, 2020 after experiencing a stroke.



Born December 7, 1933 in Chicago to the late Martin and the late Helen. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Babetta Marie Swanson of 38 years. He is survived by his children Diane, Bill (Dawn), April and Peter (Jennifer); grandchildren Jackie Moorman (Josh), Megan, PJ, Kristen, Mark, Nick, Alli, Conrad, Andrew, Bryan and Courtney; great grandchild Nathan. He was brother to the late Arthur (Kathy), Ralph (Carleen), the late Richard (Marian) and Fredrick (Mary Jane), and uncle to many nieces and nephews.



Willie was a gifted entrepreneur, cofounding several successful businesses, including one that bears his name - Willie Washer Mfg. Co.



Those fortunate enough to have known Willie recognize that although he was small in stature, he had a big presence and an even bigger heart. Willie made friends everywhere he went, and he viewed his employees as an extended part of his family. Willie truly wanted to help everyone he knew. He was generous with all that he had.



Willie loved spending time with his family. He relished being around his grandchildren, soothing them as babies and making them laugh when they grew older. Willie remained young at heart until the very end.



Willie was a faithful longtime member of the Lutheran Church of the Holy Spirit. He was always involved with church functions, helping to organize and cook for important events, and serving wherever he was needed.



Willie was fascinated with machinery. He enjoyed golfing, eating out with friends, experimenting with home remedies, and inventing new ways to pronounce words . He could often be found at one of his favorite 'resternts' enjoying a 'cupachino'.



Private interment service at Lutheran Church of the Holy Spirit for the immediate family. Due to COVID-19 a memorial celebration will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Les Turner ALS Foundation





