William L. Stanton
Son of the late John and Margaret passed away August 18, 2020. Beloved husband of Patricia nee Gallagher; cherished father of Cheryl, Brian (Melanie), Laurie (Jason) Martin, Erin, Billy (Brenda); proud papa of Jake, Bridget, Riley, Megan and Nora; brother of the late John, Martin (Jeanne), the late James, Thomas (Cheryl), Kathleen (the late Tony) Kwilas, Margaret (the late Jack) Lawlor, Eileen (Doug) Tednes, and Mary Gallagher; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. 39-year veteran of the Chicago Police Department, partner of Robert Papeck. Friend to all. Visitation will be held on Friday from 3:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home located at 625 Busse Hwy in Park Ridge. Funeral Saturday, prayers at 9:30 a.m. to St. Juliana Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment private. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Cooney Funeral Home
AUG
22
Prayer Service
09:30 AM
Cooney Funeral Home
AUG
22
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Juliana Church
