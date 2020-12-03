1/
William L. Steinke
William "Bill" L. Steinke, age 85, of Westchester. Beloved husband "Aggie" Agatha, nee Mancuso; devoted father of David (Jill) Steinke, Michael (Victoria) Steinke, Mary (Steve) Rathke, Laura (Danny) Novak; grandfather of 10 and great grandfather of 7; brother of Don (Carrie) Steinke and Marie Lowe. A committal service will be held at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside on Saturday, December 5, 2020. Anyone wishing to participate can meet at Hitzeman Funeral Home, 9445 W. 31st Street, Brookfield at 1 P.M. to process to the cemetery with the family. For those whom would like to participate virtually, services will be streamed live at https://www.memorialslive.com/steinke A recording will be available for review at the same link approximately 24 hours after the services. An extended notice can be found at the funeral home's webpage. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com



Published in Chicago Tribune from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Committal
Queen of Heaven Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
(708) 485-2000
