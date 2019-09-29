|
William L. Stickney III, age 82 of Glenview. Beloved husband of Claire Stickney nee Nelson; loving father of Nicole (Ben) Willingham, Brit Stickney, and Wendy (Doug) Klatt; proud grandfather of Claire and Jack Willingham, Kate and Will Stickney, and Vanessa, Elena, Lucia and Xavier Klatt; dear brother of Jack Stickney and the late Robert Stickney. Visitation Saturday October 5, 2019 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077. Funeral Service Sunday, October 6, 2019 2:00 p.m. at Saint James the Less Episcopal Church, 550 Sunset Ridge Road Northfield, IL 60093. Interment private Sacred Heart Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Evans Scholars Foundation, One Briar Road, Golf, IL 60029. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 29, 2019