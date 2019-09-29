Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
For more information about
William Stickney
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Saint James the Less Episcopal Church
550 Sunset Ridge Road
Northfield, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Stickney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William L. Stickney III

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William L. Stickney III Obituary
William L. Stickney III, age 82 of Glenview. Beloved husband of Claire Stickney nee Nelson; loving father of Nicole (Ben) Willingham, Brit Stickney, and Wendy (Doug) Klatt; proud grandfather of Claire and Jack Willingham, Kate and Will Stickney, and Vanessa, Elena, Lucia and Xavier Klatt; dear brother of Jack Stickney and the late Robert Stickney. Visitation Saturday October 5, 2019 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077. Funeral Service Sunday, October 6, 2019 2:00 p.m. at Saint James the Less Episcopal Church, 550 Sunset Ridge Road Northfield, IL 60093. Interment private Sacred Heart Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Evans Scholars Foundation, One Briar Road, Golf, IL 60029. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donnellan Family Funeral Services
Download Now