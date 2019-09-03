Home

Simkins Funeral Home
6251 Dempster Street
Morton Grove, IL 60053
(847) 965-2500
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Simkins Funeral Home
6251 Dempster Street
Morton Grove, IL 60053
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Simkins Funeral Home
6251 Dempster Street
Morton Grove, IL 60053
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Martha Church
William L. Wheeler


1932 - 2019
William L. Wheeler Obituary
William L. Wheeler, 86, of Morton Grove, beloved husband of Shirley; loving father of Craig (Amy), Kevin (Sue), Curtis (Mary), and the late Christopher; dear grandfather of 12; cherished great grandfather of 7; fond brother of Fred (Mary). Funeral from Simkins Funeral Home 6251 Dempster St. Morton Grove, IL 60053 Thursday 11:00 a.m. to St. Martha Church. Mass at 11:30 a.m. Cremation private. Visitation Wednesday 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105 appreciated. Sign online guest book at www.simkinsfh.com. (847) 965-2500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 3, 2019
