Dr. William La Plante, 89, of Arlington Hts.; loving husband to the late Alice (nee O'Neill) ; loved father to Mary La Plante, Alice (David Renton) La Plante, Elizabeth (Joe Hanafee), La Plante, Clare (Joe Clary), La Plante, William La Plante Jr., Bethesda, MD (Joanne Hogan); Catherine (Joe Guin) La Plante-Guin, Frank (Marie) La Plante and Lynn (Michael Allaway), La Plante Allaway; cherished grandfather to 13 grandchildren. Visitation will be held Monday, February 24, 2020 from 4 pm to 7 pm at Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Hts. Rd., Arlington Hts., IL 60004. Visitation will be held 9:00 am Tuesday, February 25, 2020 until the 10:00 am Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Edna Catholic Church, 2525 N. Arlington Hts., Rd., Arlington Hts. Interment will be at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery in Palatine. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 23, 2020