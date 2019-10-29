Home

DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel
951 W. Washington St.
West Chicago, IL 60185
630-293-5200
William 'Bill' Lasche, 66 of Chicago. Beloved partner of the late Robert S. Mayo. Loving son of Patricia nee Collins and the late Edwin M. Lasche. Dear brother of Maryann (Robert) Weiner. Proud uncle of Catherine, Elizabeth, Alexandra and Nathan. Loving nephew of Rita Lasche. Dear cousin of Barbara (Tom) Ferraioli, James (Erin) Lasche, Bruce (Brenda) Lasche, Scott (Wendy) Cameron and many close friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to prion alliance at prionalliance.org/donate or to Heartland Alliance at heartlandalliance.org. Family and friends to gather Saturday, Nov. 2nd for memorial visitation at Saint Gertrude Church 1420 W. Granville Ave., Chicago from 10AM until time of Mass 11AM. For full obituary visit www.dupagecremations.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 29, 2019
