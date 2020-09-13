1/1
William Lawrence Hartnett
1936 - 2020
William, age of 84, of Chicago, passed away surrounded by his family on September 3, 2020.

Willam (aka Bill, Larry, Harty, Mr Haney) was born in Chicago on August 5, 1936 to the late William P. and Eleanor (Lynch) Hartnett. On July 25, 1959 he married the love of his life, the late Connie nee Brunell. Together for over 51 years, they raised four children, Eileen (Tim) Wicklin, the late Maureen, Laura (William) Egan and James, CPD (Hilary Tudor). Loving and very involved Papa of Kevin (Cecilia) and Andrew Wicklin, Sarah (Jack) Dawson, Erin (Brian) Forrest, Daniel (fiancée Ari Carter) Egan, and Patrick, Madeline, Sophia and Kate Hartnett. Great-grandfather of three and fond uncle to many. Brother of the late Patricia (Pegg) Audette, Daniel and Julie (Daniel) Hogan.

William's dedication as a teacher and assistant principal with the Chicago Public Schools spanned over 35 years. He also worked as a landlord, handyman, and bartender. He loved music, golf, sailing, skiing, traveling and, especially, spending time with family and friends. He never met a stranger and was a great friend to many.

Due to current health concerns the funeral mass and interment will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date when we can all gather and share our many great stories and a toast to William.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Chicago Cares (chicagocares.org/donate) would be greatly appreciated.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 13, 2020.
