William Lewis Diener, Jr. passed away July 17, 2020. Originally from Chicago he had been a resident of Boca Raton, FL. for the past 30 years and recently became a seasonal resident in Harbor Springs, Michigan, where he passed away. Bill was an optimist and a gentleman to the core. He always took the high road and always saw the good in others and in life. Bill was enthusiastically involved in the securities business for over 60 years. He began with Merrill Lynch then became a general partner and eventually regional manager at Lamson Bros. & Co. Since 1975 he held various positions at Morgan Stanley and it predecessor firms ranging from Portfolio manager to Branch manager. He also created and ran one of the first publicly traded commodity funds. Bill fully retired in 2019. He was a "lifer" at Chicago Latin School, received his B.A. from University of Michigan and his MBA from Harvard. He was an avid swimmer, skier, tennis player and gym rat. He is survived by his wife Dion Flannery, and 4 children: Edward Diener (Susan), Lisa Michelle Sanden (nee Diener) (Randy Seffren), Michael Diener and Kyle Diener; as well as six grandchildren.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store