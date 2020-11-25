1/1
William Lewis Diener Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Lewis Diener, Jr. passed away July 17, 2020. Originally from Chicago he had been a resident of Boca Raton, FL. for the past 30 years and recently became a seasonal resident in Harbor Springs, Michigan, where he passed away. Bill was an optimist and a gentleman to the core. He always took the high road and always saw the good in others and in life. Bill was enthusiastically involved in the securities business for over 60 years. He began with Merrill Lynch then became a general partner and eventually regional manager at Lamson Bros. & Co. Since 1975 he held various positions at Morgan Stanley and it predecessor firms ranging from Portfolio manager to Branch manager. He also created and ran one of the first publicly traded commodity funds. Bill fully retired in 2019. He was a "lifer" at Chicago Latin School, received his B.A. from University of Michigan and his MBA from Harvard. He was an avid swimmer, skier, tennis player and gym rat. He is survived by his wife Dion Flannery, and 4 children: Edward Diener (Susan), Lisa Michelle Sanden (nee Diener) (Randy Seffren), Michael Diener and Kyle Diener; as well as six grandchildren.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved