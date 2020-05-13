William Lhotka II, 82 of Naperville, formerly Wheaton, passed away May 10, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Joan B. Lhotka (nee Stejskal); dear fiancé of Jean Rich; beloved father of William (Dr. Alan Childs) Lhotka III and Laurel (Rob) Cumley; proud grandfather of Julia Cumley; dear brother of Carol (Emil) Drysch and Susan (Jack) Horwen. Private family visitation and ceremony Friday May 15, 2020 at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton, IL 60187. Private burial following at Wheaton Cemetery, Wheaton, IL. Celebration of Life to take place at a time to be determined. In lieu of flowers donations appreciated to the charity of your choice in his name. Info @ www.williams-kampp.com or (630) 668-0016.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 13, 2020.