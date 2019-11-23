|
William "Bill" Luckow 89, Proud son of the late William C. and Gretrude K. Luckow and nephew of the late Elmer R. and Mona F. Luckow passed away on November 3, 2019. A celebration of Life will soon be announced, to be included, please send your email attention "Bill Luckow" to [email protected] He will be laid to rest next to his father in Chicago. A donation to an animal welfare charity is suggested in lieu of flowers.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019